StormBurger promises 100% chance of yum

With fresh, never frozen, locally-sourced ingredients, StormBurger has received a flood of praise in Inglewood.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two years ago, StormBurger rolled into the Inglewood community.

And without warning, these hand-breaded onion rings, fresh fries, and storm of a burger have uprooted the belief that quality has to break the bank.

"I think what sets us apart is our commitment to serve the community a really good value for their hard-earned money," general manager Francis William Avoce said.

The classic StormBurger is priced at $5.99.

The restaurant is a community operation from Inglewood native Chef Myron.

"I started cooking at 7," Myron said. "Professionally, 20-plus years. Wow."

StormBurger puts emphasis on the fresh, never frozen, local ingredients they choose to source.

"We get our meat delivered every single day by a third generation Inglewood family," Avoce said. "We get our bread delivered nine times a week, because we will run out, by a father-and-son Inglewood bakery. So, we support local businesses."

You can drive thru or walk up, and bite into the bacon BBQ burger; the Jalapeño Lightning, for those who like a little heat; or a crispy chicken sandwich.

Take your pick from tons of housemade sauces to dip those tasty sides.

There are churros and milkshakes, too.

"Now we got something fresh and good right here that's unique to Inglewood, so I like it," regular customer Bryan Lowery said.

Make sure you stay on storm watch: the next StormBurger is approaching opening day in Long Beach this summer.

"We just really pride ourselves in excellent food and serving it to excellent, everyday hard-working people," Avoce said.

StormBurger is open 7 days a week at 1500 N. La Brea Ave., in Inglewood.

Thank you, Teresa Thomas, for the submission.

