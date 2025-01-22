These strangers made this boy's birthday a little extra special with a sing-along celebration

A young boy and his mom were celebrating his eighth birthday in the park when some kind strangers made the day extra special. A family who was enjoying the day at the park noticed James and his mom celebrating and asked if they could join in on the festivities by singing "Happy Birthday" together.

In the video, you can tell that the extra party guests made James feel extra special. As they sing, James' smile gets wider and wider. What a kind way for these strangers to make his birthday celebration even more memorable!

