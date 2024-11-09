Street racing possibly to blame in multi-vehicle crash that left 4 injured in Van Nuys, LAPD says

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people are critically injured after the vehicle they were in was struck by a Mercedes that might have been racing with a Rolls- Royce in Van Nuys, authorities said Saturday.

The Mercedes-Benz GT63 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan were speeding westbound on Sherman Way at about 9:50 p.m. Friday, when the Mercedes collided with the right side of a Honda Civic that was going eastbound and negotiating a left turn into a parking lot at Sherman Circle, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The two occupants inside the Honda suffered critical injuries.

The Rolls veered to the left to avoid striking the Honda and went into oncoming lanes, where it collided with a Chevrolet Traverse that was going eastbound before striking a curb. The motorist in the Rolls exited the car and fled the location in an unknown direction, police said.

The driver in the Mercedes complained of pain and was taken to a hospital. He was later arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, police said.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 818-644-8114 or 818-644-8255, or at 877-527- 3247 during non-business hours or weekends. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.