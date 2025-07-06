Street takeover with fireworks and drivers doing donuts shuts down 110 Freeway near DTLA

In addition to the traffic-stopping street takeover on the 110 Freeway, police responded to a similar situation with drivers doing donuts in Green Meadows.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded to at least two street takeovers following an evening of July Fourth celebrations across the Los Angeles area.

Video shows fireworks going off in the middle of a street takeover in Green Meadows, just west of Watts, overnight.

The takeover happened at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Avalon around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The video shows a large crowd gathered around cars doing donuts in the street. Meanwhile, fireworks explode in the air.

Los Angeles police said officers eventually cleared the crowd.

Police believe that a short time later, some of the people involved in the takeover broke into a nearby Metro by T-Mobile store.

So far, there's no word on any arrests.

Meanwhile, another takeover overnight stopped northbound traffic on the 110 Freeway near downtown L.A.

Fireworks were seen going off in the middle of the freeway as drivers were doing donuts.

Police said they were called to the scene around 3 a.m.

However, by the time officers arrived, they said it was all over, and traffic was flowing again.