Students learn about scholarship opportunity aboard USS Iowa, celebrating Navy trailblazer

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A field trip and luncheon aboard the USS Iowa provided 11th-grade students with an unexpected opportunity to learn about a scholarship contest honoring a trailblazing Navy leader.

During The Gravely Experience, students explored the legacy of Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Jr., the first African American to command a U.S. Navy warship. His distinguished career began aboard the USS Iowa, paving the way for future generations in the military and beyond.

"It is important to remember his story because it is not just Black history," said Tribunal Justice co-host Tanya Acker, who emceed the event. "He is really a symbol of how far we've continued to come as a country, how much further we need to go. He is an inspiration to everybody."

Throughout the event, students heard from industry and military leaders who embody Gravely's lifelong motto: Education, Motivation, and Perseverance.

Gary Herrera, President of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 13, encouraged students to find their passions. "If you find what you are passionate about, what you love, try to go that direction because life becomes so much easier when you do what you love."

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Warren Wright shared words of encouragement: "There is going to be an opportunity presented when someone who doesn't look like you or come from your background is going to open a door for you. Walk through that door."

For many students, the discussion provided motivation as they approach their senior year and consider their futures.

"I feel really motivated by what they were telling us," said Jared Medina of Synergy Quantum Academy. "They made me feel like I could do everything because they did it."

The luncheon also marked the launch of the 12th annual Gravely Celebration Experience Essay Contest, which offers scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000.

"I had no idea about the essay opportunity before," said Nicholas Bell of San Pedro High School. "But now, hearing about it, I'm really interested and captivated to see what's involved in the process."

Katlyn Sanchez of Synergy Quantum Academy saw it as a unique opportunity. "It is a good way to express myself through words, and in the end, if I get chosen, I get some money that would help me with college."

Students interested in applying for the Vice Admiral Gravely Essay Contest must submit their essays by April 20.