Students who lost their home in the Eaton Fire scammed, stood up by limo driver for prom

Free limo rides to the prom for students affected by the Eaton Fire sounded like a great idea. But there was one problem: the limo company apparently took the money and never showed.

"This guy belongs on the bottom of my foot, scum of the earth," said Carrie Meyers, of Altadena.

Meyers is angry after limo rides donated for Eaton Fire High School prom-goers never showed up, leaving the dolled-up students stranded.

The organization Alice's Kids got a lot of attention after actor Steve Carell posted a video saying the Virginia-based non-profit would cover prom tickets for high school seniors impacted by the fires.

They arranged and paid Wize Guy Entertainment more than $4,000 for three limos to take the seniors to the party. Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of Alice's Kids, flew out to L.A. for the occasion.

"We sent him a whole check, and it's been cashed, um, and he was a no-show," Fitzsimmons said.

Meyers, whose daughter was among the stood-up students, says when the parents tried to contact the limo owner, they were blocked.

Meyers lost her home and business, Steve's Pet Store, in the Eaton Fire.

She says it's not about the money, it's the principle.

"Half the kids don't have houses to live in," Meyers said.

Angie Di Claudio was also there that night. She had used the same limo company in the past. She says during that previous experience, he was 30 minutes late but communicative.

"I couldn't believe... just the audacity that they would take thousands and thousands of dollars from a charity that was helping kids who had experienced loss in the Altadena fires," said Di Claudio.

The good news is the students did end up making it to prom. The parents called Ubers and said they had a great night.

Eyewitness News tried to contact Wize Guy Entertainment but they did not reply to our calls or emails.