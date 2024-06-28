Sun Bucks program allows kids to eat healthy meals during summer months

About five million eligible children are already in Sun Bucks program which works just like CalFresh, but for the summer. It provides good, fresh food for children, during the break.

About five million eligible children are already in Sun Bucks program which works just like CalFresh, but for the summer. It provides good, fresh food for children, during the break.

About five million eligible children are already in Sun Bucks program which works just like CalFresh, but for the summer. It provides good, fresh food for children, during the break.

About five million eligible children are already in Sun Bucks program which works just like CalFresh, but for the summer. It provides good, fresh food for children, during the break.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When kids go to public school every day, they're able to eat at least one nutritional meal -- per state law. But now that school is out for the summer, how do families replace that healthy food? Many families struggle to make ends meet that can bring added stress.

"Those who have children know when they're at home that grocery bill just seems to go much higher. Because they seem to have a bottomless pit in their stomach. They're never satisfied," said Kristal Mothershed, Social Services Supervisor.

"I was worried for summer. I said 'they're gonna be home. It's stressful, it's hard.' I can only imagine any mom that can go through this ya know," said Krystal Bastida.

Starting this summer, fresh food is available for families through the state's Sun Bucks program. Children who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals are automatically enrolled... and for those who might need help, you can apply now through August 31st.

"We want to encourage families to eat healthy, so when they are going to the store and they see, 'now I can get this extra 120 dollars per eligible child' that's going to make a huge difference," said Mothershed.

About five million eligible children are already in this now permanent program which works just like CalFresh, but for the summer... providing good, fresh food for children, and a healthy summer break.

"They're home all day, they're pulling out so much energy, they're running, they're hyper, it's hot, it's summer and they just want to eat. They want to be kids. So you have to come up with things as a mom to provide these meals to them," said Bastida.

For those not automatically qualified, you can contact the Sun Bucks helpline at 877-328-9677 or visit, www.benefitscal.com.