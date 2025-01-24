Sundance 2025 kicks off with Questlove, Marlee Matlin, John Lithgow in attendance

'Sly Lives!,' 'Jimpa' and 'Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore' premiere at day one of Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Sundance Film Festival 2025 is officially underway in Park City, Utah.

It's the largest independent film festival in the U.S., with programming ranging from movie premieres to filmmaker discussions.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Kim Yutani, the Director of Programming for the festival, who said, "We're so excited to have over 150 projects, features, shorts, episodic, inclusive that will be launching this festival."

Marlee Matlin's "Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore" was the first documentary to premiere at the festival this year.

"Well, I mean Sundance of all places, and to open the festival, I'm not complaining," she said.

Shoshannah Stern, director of the documentary added, "I mean, beyond- I mean, not at all. I'm not mad at it at all. But it is beyond my wildest dreams."

John Lithgow, who stars alongside Olivia Colman in "Jimpa" shared his excitement. "It's so exciting! I don't think I've ever been in the opening premiere at Sundance. We were thrilled to get that invitation."

Another highlight was the premiere of Onyx Collective's "Sly Lives!"

We spoke with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, who directed the film.

"I've been coming here since 2000, and I always thought just the highlight of coming here was like, DJing a party or my band performing, never, I thought, we'd be in this sorta context, you know? We're enjoying it," he said.

"Sly Lives!" will premiere Thursday, February 13 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.