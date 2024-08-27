Controversial Sunset Strip project in WeHo unleashes public outcry

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive development project being considered along the famous Sunset Street in West Hollywood has unleashed a public outcry.

The project includes restaurants, a luxury hotel, housing and a re-imagined Viper Room nightclub.

Supporters and opponents gave impassioned pleas at a West Hollywood City Council meeting Monday as it considers approving the massive mix-use project along the Sunset Strip.

"We've been concerned about the density. There's simply too much going on for this site. We have a concern about the traffic circulation and parking," said WeHo resident Elyse Eisenberg.

8850 Sunset is an 11-story complex that includes a hotel and housing, including affordable housing and retail space as well as a new and enlarged Viper Room, which has many fighting to save a piece of rock 'n' roll history and others ready for change.

"Tourists want the real funky Viper Room, where River Phoenix died. They want the Whiskey, where The Doors, Guns N' Roses, Johnny Rivers and Motley Crue started out," said resident Miki Friedman.

"The reimagined Viper Room is a chance for us to attract a wider range of talent, accommodate a larger audience, modernize our space, showcase rock 'n' roll memorabilia as an additional attraction," said Tommy Black, Viper Room general manager.

Several unions oppose the project saying they won't be hiring all workers locally, while others like hotel workers support it, saying it gives them a chance to live near their workplace.

The complex has undergone several redesigns after major public backlash.

The developer says it has listened to what the community wants.

"We have made substantial changes in response to feedback. Reduced the project, re-oriented traffic and have minimized potential concerns," said Silver Creek Development Spokesperson D.J. Moore.

And after hours of debate, the West Hollywood City Council voted to approve those plans 3-2. The developer says they hope to break ground as soon as possible.