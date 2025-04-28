Supreme Court denies Karen Read's double jeopardy appeal

Jurors in the Karen Read murder retrial visited the Canton, Massachusetts home where Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was found unconscious back in 2022.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied Karen Reads petition for certiorari, and therefore will not review her case.

Read had asked the Supreme Court to intervene in her case, arguing double jeopardy after the jurors allegedly agreed on acquittal for two charges in her first trial.

Karen Read sits with her defense team during her trial, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O'Keefe with her vehicle and left him to die as Boston was hit with a major blizzard. Read has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

Testimony in Reads retrial resumed Monday morning. The jury is currently hearing testimony from Ian Whiffin, a digital forensics examiner from Cellebrite.

