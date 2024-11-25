White Florida woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting Black neighbor in lengthy dispute

OCALA, Fla. -- Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who was found guilty of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm in August, was sentenced on 25 years in prison on Monday afternoon for fatally shooting her neighbor Ajike "AJ" Owens through a locked door in an incident that occurred on June 2, 2023 in Ocala. She was facing up to 30 years in prison.

"I find that the shooting was completely unnecessary," Judge Robert Hodges said. " In this case, Ms. Lorincz was behind the door. The door was locked. She had already called law enforcement. They were in route. She knew they were in route. She was in a relatively safe position. For some reason, she went into her room and found a gun. She could have stayed in the room and put another locked door between her and Ms. Owens, but she came back out, put herself in front of the door, and at the time she fired the gun through the door, she was safe."

"There was no indication that she did not understand what she was doing of that shooting a person was against the law," the judge also said.

Lorincz, who is white, shot Owens, a Black mother of four, in the presence of her now 10-year-old son after Owens went to speak with Lorincz following a dispute over Owens' children playing near Lorincz's home, according to a June 6, 2023, statement from the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Lorincz spoke during her sentencing hearing, where she recounted various disputes she had with Owens and her children prior to the shooting and claimed that she was "terrified" of Owens. She also denied calling Owens' children racial slurs.

"I'm so sorry that I took AJ's life. I never indented to kill her," Lorincz said in a statement directed at Owens' mother and children.

"I am just profoundly sad. Not only did a mother die, but a daughter, a sister," Lorincz said. "I think of your family's loss and know how hard it is to lose someone you love."

Pamela Dias, the mother of Ajike Owens, shared a victim impact statement during Monday's hearing, where she called for Lorincz to be held "fully accountable" for the fatal shooting.

Dias said that Owens was a single mother of four and said that her four grandchildren are now facing their whole lives without their mother.

"Susan's reckless act of manslaughter rendered my four grandchildren motherless. Sadly, Titus, Africa, Israel and Isaac have to live their remaining lives as a motherless child," Dias said.

"Our pain and suffering didn't end when we buried Ajike. Our pain and suffering didn't end when Susan was found guilty of manslaughter. Our pain and suffering won't end with today's sentencing. Our pain and suffering will last a lifetime," she added.

Meanwhile, Lorincz's legal team called a host of family and friends who testified on behalf of Lorincz, highlighting her Christian faith, her role as a caretaker for her sister and her dedication to taking care of her nephew, as well as various examples where she supported her friends.

Lorincz's sister Ellen Lorincz testified about alleged sexual and physical abuse that the sisters experienced at the hands of their father and a psychologist testified about Lorincz's "chronic PTSD" diagnosis.

Lorincz's legal team asked the judge to consider probation and said that Lorincz would benefit from PTSD treatment. The prosecution said that the department of corrections offers mental health treatment and argued that "PTSD was not a driving force" in this case.

After a jury found Lorincz guilty on Aug. 16, Judge Robert Hodges said that Lorincz would be held in the Marion County jail without bond until her sentencing.

Ahead of Lorincz's sentencing hearing, Owens' family shared a statement on Wednesday with ABC News that they released through their attorney, calling for the judge to sentence the Florida woman to "the maximum penalty under the law."

Owens' family said that while the guilty verdict was an " important step," they are still seeking "justice."

"While no sentence can ever restore the life taken from us, the court's decision will send a strong message about the value of Ajike's life and the importance of justice for victims of senseless violence," the family said. "We are hopeful that the presiding judge will honor the jury's decision and deliver a sentence that reflects the severity of this crime."

Dias, who previously told ABC News that the guilty verdict brings a "sense of peace" to the family, said in a statement on Wednesday that Lorincz's sentencing is an opportunity for the family to "find some closure."

"While the pain of losing Ajike will never go away, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan Lorincz the maximum penalty for her actions," Dias said. "Ajike's legacy will live on in her children, and we will continue to fight for justice, love, and peace in her name."

A spokesperson for the family told ABC News that they plan to be in court on Monday to attend Lorincz's sentencing hearing.

Lorincz's attorney Amanda Sizemore declined to comment in response to a request from ABC News.

Lorincz pleaded not guilty and during the trial her defense team argued that she should be found not guilty because she was acting in self-defense because she feared for her life. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Lorincz should be found guilty because she fatally shot an "unarmed" Owens through a "locked" door.

