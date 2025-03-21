Suspect allegedly points gun at LAPD airship in Chatsworth, prompts evacuations

Reports of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter prompted evacuations in a Chatsworth neighborhood Friday.

Reports of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter prompted evacuations in a Chatsworth neighborhood Friday.

Reports of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter prompted evacuations in a Chatsworth neighborhood Friday.

Reports of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter prompted evacuations in a Chatsworth neighborhood Friday.

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Reports of an armed suspect allegedly pointing a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter prompted evacuations in a Chatsworth neighborhood Friday.

Video from AIR7 showed the suspect laying face-down next to a pool in the backyard of a home at the 20000 block of Tipico Street. Two guns were seen on a table next to the suspect.

The incident was reported at around 2:24 p.m.

Nearby streets were closed off.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

