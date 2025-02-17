Suspect arrested 1 month after man was fatally shot in the back in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- An Inglewood man suspected of fatally shooting a transient in the back after flagging him down following a brief altercation with a woman in Santa Monica was arrested after weeks of investigation, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 200 block of Broadway, near Second Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Investigators determined that an unidentified woman was in an argument with a homeless man moments before Fabian Mendez allegedly approached the man, chased him into the middle of the street and shot him in the back.

"The suspect was last seen running northbound in Alley 2 and out of sight," according to a police department statement.

Following weeks of investigation, Mendez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with homicide, with bail set at $3 million.

Anyone with further information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact Detective Isaac Reyes at 310-458-4852 or by email at Isaac.Reyes@santamonica.gov. Sgt. Alfonso Lozano can be reached at 310-458-8774 or by email at Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov.