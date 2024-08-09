Suspect arrested in connection with disturbing case of puppy abuse captured on video in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested in connection with a disturbing case of puppy abuse in Santa Ana that was captured on video, authorities said.

Police said a woman, who wasn't identified, turned herself in Friday and was booked into the Santa Ana Jail where she's facing animal cruelty charges.

The incident happened Wednesday morning near Dahl Lane between Shawnee and Mohawk drives. Video shows the suspect taking the 2-month-old rottweiler out of a grey Chevrolet Suburban. About a minute later, the suspect ran over the puppy and drove away.

Police said a good Samaritan heard the dog in distress and rushed to help. Police said the suspect returned to the scene, but kept driving.

Animal Control officers rushed the dog to an animal hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She sustained a broken rib cage, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The puppy remains at the Orange County Animal Shelter.