Suspect arrested in series of pharmacy burglaries dating back to 2023, San Bernardino police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of pharmacy burglaries dating from late last year to May 2024, San Bernardino police said.

At least one of the break-ins was captured on surveillance video, which was released Tuesday by the San Bernardino Police Department. The footage shows an intruder entering a pharmacy through the ceiling before ransacking the business.

"Utilizing surveillance within the pharmacies and surrounding businesses, detectives were able to gain identifying intel on the suspect, putting an end to his crime spree," police said in a statement. The suspect's name was not released.

A second suspect is also seen in the video, but authorities provided no information about that person. The names and addresses of the targeted pharmacies were not disclosed.