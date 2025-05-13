Suspect arrested in series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across SoCal

A suspect wanted for several armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California has been arrested.

A suspect wanted for several armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California has been arrested.

A suspect wanted for several armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California has been arrested.

A suspect wanted for several armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California has been arrested.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for several armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California has been arrested, and police believe there may be more victims.

Jesus Javier Contreras-Reyes, 28, is accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint in the Los Angeles and South Gate areas between April 9 and May 7, according to the L.A. Police Department.

"In each incident, the suspect entered the store, selected items as if to make a purchase, and approached the counter. He then produced a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, racked the slide, and demanded money from the cashier," the department said in a press release.

Once he secured money from the register, he would flee in a vehicle, police added.

Last week, as detectives were preparing to serve search and arrest warrants, authorities say Contreras-Reyes was robbing another 7-Eleven in South Gate.

He was arrested shortly after.

Investigators are asking any additional victims to come forward.