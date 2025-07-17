Suspect barricaded inside Valinda home after shooting involving sheriff's deputies

VALINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Valinda following a shooting involving sheriff's deputies early Thursday morning.

It all unfolded after a shooting with the suspect in the City of Industry near Fairview Drive and Walnut, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

That triggered a brief chase that ended on N. Roxdale Avenue in Valinda, where the suspect barricaded himself.

The sheriff's department says a deputy was injured, but is OK. It's unclear if the suspect was injured.

Additional details about the shooting or what led up to it were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.