Driver violently crashes into several cars in Panorama City after CHP chase

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least two people were injured after a suspect who was briefly being chased by police crashed into several vehicles in the Panorama City area Friday morning.

The chase started around 7:34 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers attempted to pull over a white Honda Civic that flew past one of its cruisers, reportedly reaching speeds up to 125 mph.

The CHP canceled the pursuit about four minutes later.

Authorities say the vehicle got off the freeway and crashed into at least one car on Sepulveda Boulevard.

AIR7 was over the crash scene where four cars were seen with varying degrees of damage.

The driver of the Civic was one of the people injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

