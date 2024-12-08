Suspect in custody after chase ends on boat at Balboa Island in Newport Beach

BALBOA ISLAND, NEWPORT BEACH (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after a chase that started in Irvine ended with him getting into a boat off Newport Beach's Balboa Island Sunday morning.
The incident began when officers in Irvine responded to reports of a suspicious man who was walking around covered in blood. That man jumped into a car and led authorities on a pursuit that ended up on Balboa Island.
The suspect jumped out of that car and made their way onto a boat. Officers swarmed the boat and took the man into custody.
They said the blood appeared to be his own from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Police said he had just been released from a San Diego County hospital on Saturday.
Additional details were not available.