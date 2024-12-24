NC Food Lion shooting: Suspect identified in shooting death of Greensboro police officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A suspect facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Greensboro Police Officer Michael Horan has been identified.

Horan was killed responding to a call at a Food Lion just two days before Christmas in northern Greensboro after reports came in just before 11 a.m. of a man with a firearm inside the store.

The State Bureau of Investigation said that shortly after Horan arrived, he encountered 34-year-old Tarell Isaac McMillian and a brief struggle ensued. Greensboro police say McMillian then pulled out a gun and shot the officer before getting in a car and driving away.

Horan did not have time to draw or fire his weapon, the SBI said.

Officer Michael Horan was shot and killed while responding to a threat inside a Food Lion.

"Circumstances of what led to the shooting are currently being investigated," Assistant Police Chief MJ Harris said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Horan was hired in 2017 and became a sworn officer in 2018. Greensboro Police Department said he was an "excellent" officer with an outstanding reputation. He was also a husband and father.

Memorials have been set up in his honor at police headquarters. One will be located outside and the other in the main lobby.

The Greensboro Police Officer Association set up a fundraiser online. Donations will go to supporting Horan's family in their time of need.

Sources told our sister station WTVD the chase that ended several hours after the Food Lion shooting, and that 150 miles away in Duplin County, was connected to the case.

According to the SBI, the chase began in Johnston County when deputies spotted the suspect vehicle and began to pursue it. Sampson County deputies joined in and then the Highway Patrol took over.

The chase ended at Exit 355 (NC-403) near Warsaw at the Duplin County line.

The SBI said charges were pending.

Food Lion released the following statement about the incident:

"Food Lion is deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our store located at 4709 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. As this is an active investigation, we are directing all questions to local law enforcement. Food Lion is cooperating with authorities and the store will remain closed while the police investigation continues. We are providing resources to support our associates during this difficult time."

Greensboro Police have asked the State Bureau of Investigation to take the lead on this case.

Gov. Roy Cooper said on X that he extended his condolences to Horan's family and his fellow officers, saying the fallen officer was "courageously doing his duty protecting Greensboro when he became the victim of a senseless act of violence." He added that he was grateful for Horan's "brave, dedicated service."

Horan is the second Greensboro police officer killed in the past 12 months. Officer Philip Dale Nix was off-duty when he was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2023, at a Sheetz convenience store while attempting to stop a crime in progress. Three people were arrested in Nix's shooting death.