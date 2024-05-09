Suspect in Anaheim bank robbery arrested; hostage rescued, police say

Police said when officers arrived, the suspect had already taken the victim inside the room.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of robbing a bank in Anaheim and taking at least one hostage was arrested Wednesday after barricading himself inside a room.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the BMO bank on Palma Avenue, near Lakeview Avenue.

Negotiators tried to get the man to surrender. Eventually, SWAT officers made their way inside, rescued the hostage and arrested the suspect.

The victim was not injured during the incident and no suspects are outstanding.

Officers remained at the scene throughout the night as continued their investigation.