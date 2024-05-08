Suspect in Cartier Beverly Hills theft is caught on video stealing watch from New York jewelry store

Chantee Lans has more on the arrest of the man accused of stealing nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry.

NEW YORK -- A suspect in a series of thefts from Cartier stores in Beverly Hills and Miami is accused of stealing about $300,000 worth of jewelry from Tiffany and Cartier in New York City was also charged with stealing a high-end watch from a Long Island jewelry store.

Yaorong Wan, a 49-year-old accused international jewel thief wanted by Interpol, allegedly stole a Chopard watch valued at more than $17,000 from London Jewelers in Manhasset on April 19, after distracting a salesperson with a "sleight of hand" trick.

Surveillance video showed what happened inside Americana Manhasset Mall. He is seen pointing away a few times to distract the clerk before casually sliding a watch into his fist.

Wan was also charged with stealing nearly $300,000 of jewelry during thefts of Cartier and Tiffany stores.

On March 4, he is accused of stealing a diamond ring worth $255,000 from a Tiffany store at Rockefeller Center by switching it with a cubic zirconia replica.

Wan is also charged with stealing a diamond ring worth $25,000 from a Cartier store in the Hudson Yards complex on March 12.

He was arrested in Flushing, Queens, on Friday and first arraigned in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, before appearing in Nassau First District Court on Sunday.

Wan has a pending fugitive warrant for stealing from a Hermes store in New Jersey and is not bail eligible. He remains in custody, the Nassau District Attorney's Office said.

Wan also has a "Red Notice" from Interpol, and is wanted in South Korea for allegedly stealing $332,000 in jewelry in Sept 2018.

He is also a prime suspect in a series of thefts from Cartier stores in Beverly Hills and Miami.

Wan entered the United States illegally on Dec. 29, 2023 in San Diego and pleaded asylum.