Suspect killed in police shooting near Newport Beach Pier, police say

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide suspect was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning following a chase that ended near the Newport Beach Pier, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers were asked by an outside agency to apprehend the suspect - who has not been identified - in the city of Santa Ana.

"SAPD officers located the suspect in a vehicle and attempted to apprehend him, at which point a pursuit ensued," said the department in a statement posted to social media.

Police said the chase ended near the Newport Beach Pier, which was closed to the public shortly after.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

According to an alert from the Newport Beach Department, the pier remains closed until further notice and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.