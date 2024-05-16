Attempted rape suspect arrested after allegedly dragging victim by ponytail in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly attempting to rape a young woman who was jogging on a beach path in Santa Monica, authorities said Thursday.

The incident was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

"Responding officers were on scene within minutes and found both the victim and suspect near the Bicknell restrooms," a statement said.

The suspect, 48-year-old Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, a Venice resident, was jogging on the beach path when the suspect grabbed her ponytail from behind, knocking her to the ground, authorities said. Her age was not disclosed.

Ward allegedly pulled her several feet toward the restrooms. The woman told investigators that she believed Ward intended to sexually assault her.

Several good Samaritans intervened and called police, according to a news release. The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack.

At the time of the incident, Ward, who is homeless, was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, the Police Department said. He was being held without bail Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office charged Ward with felony counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape, and violation of parole, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police Detective James McCoy at james.mccoy@santamonica.gov or crimetips@santamonica.gov.