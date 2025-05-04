Suspect identified after shooting at Spartan College in Inglewood that injured 2

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood that left two women injured.

The Inglewood Police Department confirmed to Eyewitness News that the suspect is 40-year-old Jesse Figueroa, who used to work at the school.

Figueroa was taken into custody Friday following the shooting.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday inside an office on the campus, located at 8911 Aviation Boulevard. AIR7 video showed a major police presence outside the school amid a search for the gunman.

Since Figueroa is a former security guard at the school, authorities knew his name and the car he was in. That vehicle was spotted in Koreatown a few hours after the shooting.

Figueroa was apparently wearing his security uniform during the shooting.

WATCH: Inglewood mayor provides update on Spartan College shooting

Inglewood Mayor James Butts caught up with Eyewitness News at the scene. He said two women suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital.

Butts described the shooting as an incident of workplace violence. The two women are employees of the school, he said.

Both victims were hospitalized, and as of Sunday morning, one is stable while the other remains in critical condition.

A lockdown was placed around the campus, but was later lifted after police determined Figueroa had fled the scene.

Cellphone video from a car rental parking lot across the street from the college shows first responders carrying one of the injured women away from the building.

Dozens of students and staff at the aviation school were interviewed by investigators as police tried to understand what led to the violence.

It's unclear what motivated the shooting.

Chris Becker, president of the campus, told Eyewitness News that the campus prepares for almost every kind of emergency, but Friday's shooting still caught everyone off guard.

"We're an aviation school, so safety is one of the things that we focus on the most," Becker said.

"We all get along really well," he added. "We care about one another deeply, and this is hard on all of us."

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has campuses across the country. Its Inglewood location accommodates 500 students and offers training programs focused on aviation maintenance technology, according to its website.

It is about a mile from Los Angeles International Airport.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.