Suspect sideswipes Montclair police cars, parked vehicles during wild chase in I.E.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- Three police departments in the Inland Empire teamed up to stop a driver in a reported stolen vehicle during a wild chase.

The incident happened last week when officers with the Montclair Police Department began chasing the suspect with the help of the Ontario Police Department's air unit.

The suspect, who had several passengers in the car with him, sideswiped two Montclair police patrol cars and several parked vehicles before he pulled into a parking spot and took off running.

In video posted on the Upland Police Department's X account, you can see the suspect getting tackled by an officer.

The passengers were also taken into custody and were transferred to Montclair Police for booking. The incident remains under investigation.