Suspect slams into guardrail on 405 Freeway in Culver City, crashes into home during chase

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 405 Freeway off-ramp in Culver City remains closed early Sunday morning after a suspect in a Dodge Durango crashed into a guardrail and a home during a pursuit.

The off-ramp on the SB 405 at Culver Boulevard is expected to be closed for at least four hours as Caltrans crews work to fix the guardrail.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident began as a chase around 9:41 p.m. Saturday on the 405 Freeway near La Tijera Boulevard.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was wanted for driving on the right shoulder of the freeway.

CHP said the suspect got off at Culver Boulevard, crashed into the guardrail and smashed into a home on Sawtelle Boulevard. The home sustained major damage to the living room area but no one in the home was injured, according to CHP.

The driver was taken into custody soon after. A passenger who was inside the Durango spoke to reporters after the crash, describing the terrifying moment.

"I thought I was going to die, I'm not going to lie, because it was like, 'Boom! Boom! Boom!," he said. "I've got blood on my hands still, I thought we were dead."

The suspect and the passenger were not seriously injured.

CHP said a handgun was found near the Durango. The incident remains under investigation.