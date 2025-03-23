Suspect in stabbing death of Cal Fire captain arrested in Mexico

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, was wanted in connection with the death of her wife Rebecca "Becky" Marodi.

MEXICO (KABC) -- The suspect in the stabbing death of a Cal Fire captain was arrested in Mexico, authorities announced.

53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, was wanted in connection with the death of her wife Rebecca "Becky" Marodi.

According to the State Citizen Security Force in Baja California, authorities located Olenjniczak near a hotel in the Ferrocarril neighborhood of Mexicali. After confirming her identity and the judicial request, she was handed over to the corresponding authorities.

Olenjniczak, who was married to Marodi for about two years, was sentenced in 2004 to 11 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing her then-husband, sources told ABC News. Olenjniczak served her time and was released.

Deputies responded to a radio call just before 9 p.m. Feb. 17 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona.

Deputies found Marodi with multiple stab wounds and treated her until Cal Fire paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County, starting as a volunteer in Moreno Valley. She also recently helped battle the Eaton Fire.

"The tragic loss of Captain Marodi is mourned by her family, friends, and her CAL FIRE family," Cal Fire said.

John Clingingsmith, a Cal Fire Riverside County public information officer, knew Marodi for 30 years.

"She was always very positive," Clingingsmith said. "Always had a smile on her face. It didn't matter what the situation was."

"I think that's one of the things everybody has been talking about, was her smile and her laugh, and just the fact that she was always there," Clingingsmith added.

Marodi was planning to retire later this year.

