Suspect swings ladder at K-9 during hours-long standoff in Reseda, video shows

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild scene unfolded in Reseda when a man involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities tried to attack an LAPD K-9 using a ladder.

The standoff started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday along Vanowen Street near Reseda Boulevard after officers responded to a suspect armed with a metal stick and knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect refused to comply with officers. At one point, video taken at the scene shows him lifting and swinging a ladder at a police K-9, nearly striking the dog multiple times.

After several hours of negotiation, officers were finally able to take him into custody around 8 p.m.

No one, including the K-9s and officers, were hurt.