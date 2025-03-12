Suspect wanted after throwing injured cat into dumpster in Laguna Hills incident seen on video

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif (CNS) -- Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday in identifying a man caught on surveillance video tossing an injured cat into a dumpster in Laguna Hills.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. Monday near the 25000 block of Cabot Road, according to Mission Viejo Animal Services. Surveillance video shows a man exiting a vehicle, retrieving a white garbage bag and discarding it into the dumpster.

Animal services officials said they were notified Tuesday about an injured feline found in a dumpster, just minutes before it was scheduled for collection.

The cat, now named Willow, was suffering from extensive injuries and was taken to a local animal hospital, where she is receiving treatment and is expected to recover, officials said.

"Despite this heartbreaking betrayal, Willow continues to show immense affection to the veterinary staff caring for her, purring and seeking comfort from those providing her with kindness and affection," Mission Viejo Animal Services said in a statement.

It was unclear when Willow would be available for adoption, as her recovery and rehabilitation are still ongoing.

Animal control investigators identified the suspect's vehicle as a light blue or gray Volkswagen Tiguan, model year 2022-24, or a similar small SUV.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Mission Viejo Animal Services at 949-470-3045. Donations to support Willow's recovery and other animals in need can be made to the Dedicated Animal Welfare Group at dawg.org.