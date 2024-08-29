WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspected DUI driver in custody after chase from Inland Empire to Los Angeles

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, August 29, 2024 11:12PM
Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase from IE to Los Angeles
CHP officers chased a suspected DUI driver from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles for more than an hour on Thursday before he parked and surrendered.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CHP officers chased a suspected DUI driver from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles for more than an hour on Thursday.

The pursuit of the driver in a silver Mercedes sedan, which had visible damage along the passenger side door panel, started in the San Bernardino area around 2:45 p.m.

The driver fled from officers through Riverside County and eventually headed west on the 91 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The driver later transitioned to the 5 freeway and then ended up on the 10 freeway through Los Angeles, passing downtown and heading west in relatively light traffic.

The driver then exited onto surface streets in the Jefferson Park area.

Just before 4 p.m. the driver pulled into a parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard and parked the vehicle. He emerged from the car, waving and gesturing toward officers, and eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn and determined no one else was inside.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW