Suspected DUI driver in custody after chase from Inland Empire to Los Angeles

CHP officers chased a suspected DUI driver from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles for more than an hour on Thursday before he parked and surrendered.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- CHP officers chased a suspected DUI driver from the Inland Empire to Los Angeles for more than an hour on Thursday.

The pursuit of the driver in a silver Mercedes sedan, which had visible damage along the passenger side door panel, started in the San Bernardino area around 2:45 p.m.

The driver fled from officers through Riverside County and eventually headed west on the 91 Freeway at a high rate of speed. The driver later transitioned to the 5 freeway and then ended up on the 10 freeway through Los Angeles, passing downtown and heading west in relatively light traffic.

The driver then exited onto surface streets in the Jefferson Park area.

Just before 4 p.m. the driver pulled into a parking lot on Crenshaw Boulevard and parked the vehicle. He emerged from the car, waving and gesturing toward officers, and eventually surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers approached the vehicle with guns drawn and determined no one else was inside.