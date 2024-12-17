SUV crashes head-on into school bus transporting students with special needs in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were injured after an SUV crashed head-on into a school bus that was transporting students with special needs in Orange Monday.

The crash happened around 3:07 p.m. on Santiago Canyon Road in Orange. Five people - 3 adults and 2 kids - were transported to local hospitals in stable but serious conditions, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. It is unclear whether the patients were in the bus or the SUV.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

