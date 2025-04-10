SUV shoppers have many fully-electric choices for 2025

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're going to be looking for a new car soon, statistically, that car is likely to be an SUV. And following suit, if you're aiming for an electric vehicle, it will most likely be a sport utility vehicle as well.

Jeep is a brand that's a major player in the SUV league, as that's all they offer. And for 2025, the newest Jeep is also the first Jeep EV, the Wagoneer S. A two-row premium mid-sizer, it wears the 4Xe badge that until now has only adorned plug-in hybrid models. This one is battery only, able to deliver about 275 miles or more of driving range.

It's a clean-sheet design, maximized for aerodynamic efficiency. The interior is Jeep-like to a degree, but also full of modern-day technology. For example, the front passenger seat gets its own display screen. The special Wagoneer S Launch Edition has a base price of $71,995.

Audi was early in the EV SUV game with its first e-tron model back in 2019. Now, 2025 brings the new Q6 e-tron to slot in between the brand's two other electric sport utilities, as a premium mid-size.

This newest one ushers in an all-new EV platform that will be part of new Audi electric models moving forward. Not only range of 300 miles or more, but new battery technology that allows for much faster charging.

Inside, a new holistic approach to integrating an eye-pleasing passenger space with the latest electronic technology. And here too, a screen for the passenger. On the outside, a look that's unmistakably Audi, in an era when people often say that all new vehicles look alike. There are a number of trim levels for this vehicle, starting at $65,095.

Of all the new electric vehicles on the market today, only about a dozen are sedans. The rest, by a wide margin, are SUVs. That makes sense as most car shoppers today are looking for some sort of SUV.

You may have heard of EV upstart Polestar, sort of an offshoot of Volvo. They've only had one model for the past few years, a sedan. Now, their first SUV is here, the Polestar 3.

Good range, a somewhat distinctive style, and an interior with Scandinavian design language. If you hate individual knobs and love using a touchscreen for everything, you're in luck here. It does de-clutter the interior space, but taking away things like separate buttons for the outside mirror adjustment takes some getting used to. Here too, Polestar 3 kicks off with a "Launch Edition" priced at $86,300.

If your driving needs include SUV practicality, with fully electric driving, you may be in luck. This year, there are more choices in that emerging segment than ever.