Swiss Air flight diverts with smoke on board; crew member, 10 passengers hospitalized

One crew member was airlifted and 10 passengers are seeking medical attention after a Swiss International Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, due to engine issues and smoke in the cabin and cockpit, according to a statement from the company.

Flight LX1885 from Bucharest, Romania, to Zurich, Switzerland, made an emergency landing in Graz and the aircraft was evacuated, according to the airline, which noted, there were 74 passengers and 5 crew on board.

The airline said the "status remains unclear" of the crewmember who was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter. The other four crew members have also been placed under medical care.

The plane, an Airbus A220-300, is still on the runway and Graz Airport remains closed, according to the airline.

"SWISS is working intensively to ensure the best possible care and support for both passengers and crew members," the airline said in the statement on Monday. "A task force has been established to address passenger and crew needs, including assistance, accommodation, and onward travel arrangements, the company added.

"Our thoughts are with the passengers and our colleagues who had to experience this incident," the airline said.