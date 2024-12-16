Syria's Assad blames 'terrorism' for regime collapse in first statement since defeat

Top diplomats from US, Middle East gather to discuss next steps for Syria

Former Syrian President Bashar Assad on Monday made his first official statement since being toppled by a rebel offensive and fleeing the country for Russia, declaring that he left Syria after a request from Moscow to do so.

"My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur in the final hours of the battles," Assad said in a statement posted to the presidency's official Telegram channel.

"As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations," Assad said.

"Upon arrival at the Khmeimim air base that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen," the statement continued.

"As the field situation in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base itself came under intensified attack by drone strikes. With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia."

"This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all state institutions," Assad said.

"At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party," Assad said. "The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian, Ghazi Balkiz and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.