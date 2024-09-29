Bel Air mansion on sale for $21 million becomes latest to get hit with graffiti

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Bel Air mansion that's on sale for more than $21 million has become the latest high-end property in Southern California to be covered in graffiti.

The mansion's pink exterior has been defaced by taggers, but does not appear any squatters have taken up residence in the 7,000-square-foot home.

It is currently on the market for $21.5 million.

Eyewitness News reached out to the realtor for the property to figure out when the graffiti activity began and what's being done to keep any vandals out.

The Bel Air property isn't the first multi-million dollar mansion in the region to be hit by graffiti in recent weeks. Two such mansions in the Hollywood Hills have seen similar activity.

A once posh mansion in the Hollywood Hills has turned into an eyesore after it was taken over by squatters and taggers.

The owner of those two abandoned mansions has apologized to the City of Los Angeles over the vandalism.

John Powers Middleton, whose billionaire father owns the Philadelphia Phillies, is expressing regret over the situation amid his homes being continually defaced by taggers and taken over by squatters.

Middleton expressed his regret over the situation to the New York Post, saying he has now increased security with armed guards.

He also vowed to repay any taxpayer money used to secure his homes and promised to settle his unpaid property taxes.

Two suspects were arrested last week on suspicion of vandalizing at least one of those Hollywood Hills mansions.