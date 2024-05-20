Target to lower everyday prices on 5K frequently shopped items amid latest inflation report

The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more.

Target has announced it is dropping prices on 1,500 items and plans to cut prices on around 5,000 frequently shopped items over the course of the summer.

The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more, the company says.

Customers will see lower prices on everyday items such as milk, meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, coffee, diapers, paper towels, pet food and more.

"New prices will be reflected in-store with easy-to-see red tags, as well as online at Target.com and the Target app," the company says.

This move follows days after a government report showing slowing inflation and in the case of groceries, lower prices, which could lead retailers to start sales to compete for shoppers.