Tarzana hit-and-run driver stops to look at victim in street before taking off, video shows

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Tarzana.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Tarzana.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Tarzana.

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man in Tarzana.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a man as he was crossing the street in Tarzana.

The collision happened Tuesday morning on Reseda Boulevard and Clark Street, according to the LAPD.

The driver of a black Ford F-150 was heading southbound on Reseda when it made a left turn onto Clark and struck the man who was in the marked crosswalk.

Surveillance video shows the truck driver pull over and get out of the vehicle. The man, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt and cap, walked up to the victim on the street while holding his phone.

Other drivers who witnessed the crash left their cars and inspected the man on the street. A short time later, the driver returned to the truck, which was carrying a trash and recycling bin and a couch, and drove away.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. He has only been identified as a man in his 60s.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.