Bahamas officials assure 'full' investigation in search for missing American amid 'misstatements'

CHICAGO -- Authorities in the Bahamas provided an update on the disappearance of Taylor Casey.

The Chicago woman was in the midst of a month-long retreat with Yoga Retreat Bahamas on Paradise Island to become a yoga instructor when she stopped showing up to classes on June 20. She was last seen on June 19.

Since her disappearance, her family has pleaded with the American government to get involved in the search.

In a new statement from the Bahamas Consul General, authorities said they are cooperating with U.S. authorities and Casey's family despite claims from the family that not enough is being done to find her.

"There are a number of material misstatements in the press about this matter, attributed to various spokespersons for the family. The facts as they are now established do not bear the interpretations which are being described in the U.S. media and being advanced by various spokespersons for the missing person," the Bahamas Consul General said.

Her family said last week they believed there is some prejudice involved since Taylor is transgender.

The chief superintendent of police was suspended from the force last week, in an unrelated matter.

"We urge those making comments, therefore, not to prejudge this investigation by making comments that are manifestly prejudicial and untrue," the Bahamas Consul General added.

