Teen boys shot during attempted robbery at street takeover in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two 15-year-old boys were shot during an attempted robbery at a street takeover in South Los Angeles, police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near 54th Street and Western Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the teens were in their car watching the street takeover when three suspects ran up to them and tried to rob them.

When the teenagers drove off, one suspect opened fire and shot the boys, police said. The teens were rushed to the hospital but were not critically injured. Police said they're expected to survive.

Three suspects fled the scene and remain at large. Police said all three were involved in the robbery attempt but only one was involved in the shooting.

It's unclear if the suspects got away with any of the boys' belongings. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.