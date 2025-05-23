Teen star Anthony Michael Hall keeps is career going after 4-plus decades

HOLLYWOOD -- We are catching up today with Anthony Michael Hall...of "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" fame. The longtime actor--and producer--does both jobs for his latest movie, "Roswell Delirium." Hall and the film's director are excited to talk about partnering up for this project.

"It has sci-fi elements and is ultimately a human drama, a family drama, which I think is very compelling," said Hall.

Anthony Michael Hall, "Mike" to his friends, and writer-director Richard Bakewell, are happy to discuss "Roswell Delirium," a film they made together, now streaming on several platforms.

They got down to business fast. They cast the film in one day...and then filmed the whole thing in just 23 days.

"We saved money wherever we could. We shot in and around L.A. We went out to the desert, right? Salton Sea?" said Hall. "Kind of really tried to put the money on screen with this project."

While Hall is in the film...it's also full of young talent you may not have seen before.

"These kids were really fantastic. They loved the process so much.," said Hall. "And it was really rejuvenating, in a way, you know, to see their energy. It was awesome."

And that's even with subject matter including a nuclear attack, aliens and life "not" as they know it.

"There's humor in it but then the center is the mother and daughter story where the mother and daughter are both suffering from radiation poisoning and then slowly, as the film goes on, there's a decay that happens and we see it all unfold," said Bakewell.

Hall's career has been unfolding in new ways and in new projects he's enjoyed tackling.

" It's been a blessing. It's been really fun. I shot 'Reacher,' as you know, George, last summer in Toronto. And then we had the strike and so that kind of blocked us for about four months. And then we resumed and shot the whole season, which was great," said Hall. "And then I was actually visiting my mother-in-law with my wife and our son in Europe, and I got a call from Tim Burton, his office, saying, 'Would you join the cast of 'Wednesday'?' I said, What the hell? Why not!"

When it comes to "Roswell Delirium," Bakewell calls it kind of a love letter to the eighties, featuring some stars of the era, including Lisa Whelchel, Dee Wallace, and Reginal VelJohnson.

One eighties star Bakewell couldn't get...but tried! was Tiffany Brissette of "Small Wonder" fame.

"I tried to get here to be in the film. She is nowhere to be found. Like, I have scoured the internet. I have gone everywhere. She has disappeared from the world. So, I tried, trust me! It was a goal," said Bakewell.