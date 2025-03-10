Teen taken to hospital after being stabbed at Anaheim carnival, police say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A male teenager was transported to hospital Sunday night after being stabbed and wounded at an outdoor carnival in Anaheim, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Anaheim Boulevard, just north of Cerritos Avenue.

News video from the scene showed Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics tending to the injured teen before he was placed in an ambulance.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, with injuries that were that were not life-threatening, an Anaheim police spokesperson said.

Multiple possible suspects were detained, the spokesperson said, adding that the incident was believed to be gang-related.

The investigation was ongoing.