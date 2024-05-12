Teenage boy on scooter killed in Long Beach by hit-and-run driver, police say

A teenage boy on a scooter was killed overnight by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Long Beach.

A teenage boy on a scooter was killed overnight by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Long Beach.

A teenage boy on a scooter was killed overnight by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Long Beach.

A teenage boy on a scooter was killed overnight by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage boy on a scooter was killed overnight by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Long Beach.

The deadly crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Orange Street and South Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

According to police, a teen on a scooter was on the roadway when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Soon after, the female driver crashed into a nearby building.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was taken into custody. Police say driving under the influence may have been a factor in the deadly crash.

No further details were immediately known.