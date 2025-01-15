Teenager rallies army of volunteers to become 'Altadena Girls,' helping in wake of Eaton Fire

ALTADENA (KABC) -- A 14-year-old girl had an idea to help some of her friends who'd lost their homes in the Altadena Eaton Canyon fire. And with the help of social media and a few celebrity endorsers, she started entire movement! Avery Colvert is the founder of "Altadena Girls." And her army of volunteers are "SoCal Strong."

"A lot of my friends, my closest friends were affected," said Colvert.

Colvert's home was spared from the Eaton Fire, but her school, "Eliot Arts Magnet Academy" in Altadena was badly damaged, along with the homes of man of Avery's friends.

"I wanted to create a space where girls can get all new items that will restore their identity back and their personal identity and their confidence," said Colvert.

In a matter of days, "Altadena Girls" organization went viral.

"I got a personal message from Charli XCX, her and her team gave us big bags of makeup from Sephora yesterday and Ariana Grande and REM Beauty are bringing us a bunch of stuff from her brand," said Colvert. "It's amazing to see the heart of the people of Los Angeles. People dropped everything and they immediately came to our donation centers, and we have volunteers who have been here since day one. It really shows the true heart of these people and how much they really want to help."