Teenager returns envelope full of cash left at Tennessee restaurant

If you found an envelope full of cash, what would you do with it?
An 18-year-old in Tennessee kept it safe until the rightful owner came back to get it.
Turns out, a woman left it behind at the restaurant where Nate Affourtit is a waiter.
He's working his way through college and saving up for a car, but says he was never tempted to keep it.
"He came forward and that was very sweet. For us, that money is a big deal," the woman said.
The woman posted her story on social media, and people ended up donating money to Affourtit to recognize his good deed.