Teens beat man on Mid-Wilshire street in vicious attack caught on video

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking video shows a group of teenagers viciously punch and kick a man in the middle of a street in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of McCarthy Vista/Carrillo Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video shows several teenagers punch and kick the man while he was on the ground. After the attack, the teens get on their bicycles and flee the area. Footage of the incident is now part of a police investigation.

Prior to the assault, Los Angeles police say there was a dispute between the man and the group of teens who were on bicycles. The man was attacked after he got out of his vehicle to confront the group.

The man sustained minor injuries in the attack.

No arrests have been made.