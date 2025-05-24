Temecula Valley woman becomes oldest Mt. San Jacinto College graduate at 90 years old

A family member says the new college graduate is a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A family member says the new college graduate is a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A family member says the new college graduate is a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A family member says the new college graduate is a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Most 90-year-olds are kicking back, enjoying their golden years, but not Rita Victoria Hernandez from the Temecula Valley. She's now the oldest graduate of Mt. San Jacinto College.

Hernandez earned her Associate of Arts degree.

A family member tells Eyewitness News she's a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Hernandez was born in Purero Rico but moved to Torrance over 60 years ago.

Her family says she likes to keep her mind sharp by playing crosswords and Wordle.

"College was something I had never experienced before, having only finished high school 73 years ago," she said. "I was fortunate to learn from inspiring and dedicated professors whose encouragement played a key role in my success."