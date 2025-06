FBI investigating attack in Boulder, Colorado as 'act of terror'

By Leah Sarnoff and Vanessa Navarrete

BOULDER, Co. -- Police in Boulder, Colorado are responding to an attack at the Pearl Street Mall that they said had several victims.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said officials are investigating this incident as "an act of terror, and targeted violence."

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection of 13th Street and Pearl Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.