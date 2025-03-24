27-year-old father with disabilities found dead in Long Beach, prompting police investigation

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 27-year-old father with disabilities was found dead at a neighbor's home in Long Beach, prompting a police investigation.

Relatives of Terry Scott, a father of six, were informed by authorities that he was found deceased Sunday night at the home in the 900 block of North Washington Place, near the intersection of 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived around 10 p.m. Long Beach Police Department detectives worked overnight gathering evidence.

Family members said Scott lived across the street from the residence where he was found.

"He was a sweet, loving person," Scott's aunt Jacqueline Baker told ABC7, adding that he had cerebral palsy. "He was one of the sweetest persons you would ever want to know. He didn't bother nobody. He took care of his kids.

"He didn't deserve what they done to him," Baker said.

The cause of death was not immediately released by authorities or the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office.

Long Beach police did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for additional information about the case.