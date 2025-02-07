Tesla burglars run across 210 Freeway, narrowly missing cars, video shows

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Heart-stopping video captured the moment a group of burglars were seen running from a Tesla building in Upland and across a fast-moving 210 Freeway.

The incident unfolded earlier this week as the suspects tried to evade authorities.

Aerial footage taken by Upland police shows one man running across lanes as he was narrowly missed by three separate cars. Once he makes it across, the other suspects also dashed across the freeway.

But their escape didn't last long.

Officers were able to arrest half of them on the freeway. The others were arrested after they ran into a nearby shopping center.

Five suspects and their suspected getaway driver were arrested and booked for felony commercial burglary among other charges.